Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 214,726 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $440.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.06. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.15). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

