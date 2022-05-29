Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Principal Millennials ETF worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $42.58 on Friday. Principal Millennials ETF has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $66.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

