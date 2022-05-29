Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

