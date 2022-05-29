Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,669 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.