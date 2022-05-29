Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

