Peter Schoels Buys 13,500 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FBC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

