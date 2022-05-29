Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.