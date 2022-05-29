Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 4,236 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

