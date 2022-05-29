Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) VP Sells 45,050 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $653,675.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Fernando Blasco sold 5 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $72.95.

On Friday, May 13th, Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Fernando Blasco sold 1,477 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $21,416.50.

NYSE HAYW opened at $15.56 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

