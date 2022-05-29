Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

