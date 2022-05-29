Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $876,050.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.20 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Qualys by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 48.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $226,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

