Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $876,050.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.20 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Qualys by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 48.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $226,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
