Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 12,153 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.