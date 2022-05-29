Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.89 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $44,231,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.