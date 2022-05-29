Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Increases By 100.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AIRTP stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Air T has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Get Air T alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.