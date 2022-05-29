Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Declines By 55.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,104,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.