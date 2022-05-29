Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Allena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.