Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Increases By 95.9%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANPC stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
