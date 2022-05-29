Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Increases By 95.9%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Shares of ANPC stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.