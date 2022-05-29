Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Aptorum Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

