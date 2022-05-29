Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the April 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHI stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. Advanced Human Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

