ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.