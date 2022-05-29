ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.91.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
