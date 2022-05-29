WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $629,000.

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

