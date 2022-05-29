Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.83 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

