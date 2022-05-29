Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 113.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 117.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE SFL opened at $11.34 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

