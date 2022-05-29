Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,249 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.72 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

