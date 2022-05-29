Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,438 shares of company stock valued at $457,696. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.92. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

