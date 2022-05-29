13,831 Shares in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

