Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.77.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

