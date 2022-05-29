Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 16,476 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vuzix by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 70.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170,881 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

VUZI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $20.30.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

