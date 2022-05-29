Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

SelectQuote stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $504.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

