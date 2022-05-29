Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 262,839 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 19.4% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 255,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

