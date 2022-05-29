Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 89.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

