Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $153,000 in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Macatawa Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,477 shares in the company, valued at $565,580.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,055 shares of company stock worth $144,404. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.23 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.