Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Cullinan Oncology worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $11.48 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.22.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

