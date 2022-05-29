Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 438,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SJT opened at $12.90 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.