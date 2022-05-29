Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $154,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.