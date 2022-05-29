Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Quipt Home Medical worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

QIPT opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QIPT. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.