Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Expands By 79.5%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aditxt in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aditxt in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aditxt by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,920 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aditxt by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Aditxt in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ADTX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

