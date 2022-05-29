Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.50% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

