BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.63% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $15.29 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

