Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 23,209.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

