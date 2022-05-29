Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 527,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

