Bank of America Corp DE Buys 138,675 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,337,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

