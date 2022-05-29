Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,093 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.89% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,211 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $66.63 on Friday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $91.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

