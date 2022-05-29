Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 643 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 137,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 241,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

