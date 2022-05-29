Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

