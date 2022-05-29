Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 448.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWLD opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.