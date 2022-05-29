Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,177 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $92,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.28 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

