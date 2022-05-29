Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.99 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

