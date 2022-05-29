Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 300,016 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 19,921.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 69,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

