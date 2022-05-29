Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

PDLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

